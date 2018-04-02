MOHELA Wants to Disqualify AG

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Attorney General Jay Nixon sued the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority in February. He alleges the board violated the open meetings law in approving Governor Blunt's plan to sell some assets to provide funds for college construction projects. Attorneys for MOHELA (Mo-HEE-luh) moved last week to disqualify Nixon from the case. They claim he has a conflict of interest because an assistant attorney general used to represent MOHELA and took part in one of the meetings in question. But Nixon's office calls the motion "frivolous" and says his staff has never represented MOHELA. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-01-06 1459EST