MOHELA Sued Over Audit

Thursday morning, State Auditor Susan Montee filed a lawsuit against the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority board for not cooperating with the MOHELA audit. Montee says the board consistently refused to give her access to records from its closed meetings dating back to March 27th.

Even in the face of a subpoena, the MOHELA board refused to open its records to Montee. Her spokesperson said that, just like any other government agency, MOHELA should be audited.

"The important thing is that MOHELA needs to be transparent and open," said Samantha Brewer, the state auditor's public affairs coordinator. "This is important for all Missourians."

Governor Blunt says he supports a MOHELA audit and some lawmakers are asking questions.

"The MOHELA board, except one person, is appointed by Governor Blunt," said Senate Minority Leader Maida Coleman. "If the MOHELA board is saying 'no' to turn over this documentation, I believe they are doing that with the blessings of this administration."

Coleman and fellow lawmakers have joined Montee in calling for Governor Blunt to compel the board to hand over its records.Since the lawsuit was filed Thursday, the court date hasn't been set yet. Meanwhile, the state auditor will wait to see if the MOHELA board complies with her requests to hand over the meeting records.