Mohler Hearing Scheduled, Charged with Sex Abuse

LEXINGTON, Mo. (AP) - A 50-year-old Columbia man charged with sexually abusing young relatives three decades ago is facing a court hearing Monday.

Jared Mohler and five family members were arrested in 2009 after they were charged with abusing young relatives in the 1980s. All the men have pleaded not guilty. One died earlier this year.

A case review hearing for Jared Mohler was scheduled Monday in Lafayette County. He's charged with several felony counts, including use of a child in a sexual performance, rape and sodomy. His lawyer, Tim Larimore, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Larimore said in a hearing last month that several of the counts his client faces were brought after the statutes of limitations had expired. He also filed motions seeking to have the case dismissed.