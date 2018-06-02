Mokane Water Co Op receives major violations for drinking water

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A report by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources states the Mokane Water Co Op failed to notify the public about multiple violations concerning its drinking water.

The report said that violations occurred between December 2012 and August 2014. Most recently, the report indicated water in the system contained excessive coliform bacteria. It said during that time the quality of the drinking water may have been compromised. Water systems are required to monitor their water to ensure it meets health standards. The report states the co-op failed to submit samples six times, resulting in the violations.

The Department of Natural Resources said a sample submitted in August 2014 showed bacteria levels exceeded appropriate levels. The report also said the company failed to monitor Radionuclides, an atom with an unstable nucleus, according to the EPA. Testing indicated because the Mokane Water Co Op did not monitor the Radionuclides in its water, the safety of the water cannot be determined.

Companies are required to report any violations to the public, the report indicated the Mokane Water Co Op did not. The system received nine total violations.

KOMU 8 News reached out to the cooperative, but had not heard back Thursday afternoon.