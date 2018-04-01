Mold Closes Tours at Former Missouri Prison

JEFFERSON CITY - Mold found in buildings at a former state prison has forced an end to tours at the Missouri State Penitentiary for the remainder of the year.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports the Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau noticed a "heightened musty smell" during the summer. The state owns the prison site and performed tests.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau said a temporary cancellation affected 500 people, and 2,500 other tickets purchased for the rest of the year have been canceled. Officials are hoping tours can resume next year.

The Missouri State Penitentiary closed in 2004. It overlooks the Missouri River and is a few blocks from the state Capitol. The tours have gone through the prison's historic buildings and the gas chamber.