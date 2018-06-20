Mom Accused of Trying to Poison Kids

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BALLWIN (AP) - Two St. Louis County children are hospitalized and police have charged their mother with trying to poison them. 47 old Carolyn Schafer is charged with felony first-degree assault and attempted assault. Police say she tried to take her life after the attempt on her children. She is also hospitalized. The children aged 11 and 13, lived with their parents in Ballwin. The woman's husband, Michael Schafer, had no comment when approached by a report at the family home.