Mom Chared with Endangerment

Authorities say they charged 37-year-old Carolann Edger with felony endangerment because of filthy conditions inside her trailer home in Scott City. She's accused of letting her son stay in her home even after learning he was allegedly molesting the girl. James Edger is jailed on $200,000 bond on charges of statutory rape, child molestation and incest after his arrest last Friday. A police officer and a social worker say the trailer smelled of feces, was without running water and filled with partially eaten food, dirty clothes, mold and dirt. Officer Gina Cook said the girl had been sleeping on a splintered piece of wood attached to a plastic bed frame.