Mom Convicted of Trying to Poison Fussy Infant Twins

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City woman faces sentencing Aug. 7 for trying to poison her infant twin daughters by putting rubbing alcohol in their milk.

Twenty-three-year-old Gloria Jones was convicted Tuesday of two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Clay County prosecutors say Jones put the alcohol in the girls' milk in October 2012, nearly killing one of them. The Kansas City Star reports Jones said caring for the twins was overwhelming and she thought the rubbing alcohol would calm them down. She said she gave them the alcohol only once.

One of the twins had to be put on a ventilator. The girls, who are now nearly 3, had no permanent effect from the alcohol. They are being cared for by relatives.