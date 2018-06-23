Mom Found Dead After Texting, Not Calling Kids

ROBERTSVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities say a mother who hadn't talked to her children for days but whose phone was used to send text messages has been found dead in suburban St. Louis.

The discovery of the mother's body was made around 2 p.m. Saturday, about two hours after her husband was rushed to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The Franklin County Sheriff's Department says in a news release that his condition is unknown.

The 14-year-old daughter of the victims said her father told her and her siblings that their mother had left the home Thursday and would be gone a few days.

Afterward, the girl received responses to text messages, but her mother didn't answer phone calls. The mom's phone was found Saturday in the family's Robertsville house.