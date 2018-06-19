Mom of Boy Killed by Drunk Driver Opposes Parole

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The man convicted in the drunk-driving accident outside the St. Louis Zoo that killed a 7-year-old boy is up for parole soon, but the boy's mother hopes to block it.

Robert Robertson's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit in May 2001 when his car jumped the curb outside the zoo, striking and killing Luke Maue. Luke and 45 classmates from a St. Charles County Lutheran school were there on a field trip.

Robertson was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

KMOX Radio reports that Robertson faces a parole hearing next month. Angie Maue says she will be there because Robertson needs to know what her family's life has been like and all of the things they've missed because of Luke's death.