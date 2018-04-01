MONDAY: Local Relief Efforts Underway for Joplin

COLUMBIA - A number of blood drives are planned Monday while local relief agencies are offering mid-Missouri ways to donate to victims of the Joplin tornado.

There are blood drives planned at Achieve Balance Chiropratric at 3901 S. Providence from 2-6 pm and the Academy of Early Childhood Learning at 3210 S Providence from 2:30-5:30 pm. The Academy is also a Red Cross donation site where you can bring items to donate. Toiletries are a priority right now.

The Heart of Missouri United Way Heart of Missouri United Way established a Joplin Tornado Relief Fund. 100% of donations will go directly to Joplin's United Way. You can go to this link, call 573-443-4523, or text "Joplin" to 864833.

The organization is planning a major fundraising event Thursday called "United for Joplin" Mid-MO Relief Effort. The event will benefit the United Way of Southwest Missouri & Southeast Kansas. The location is not yet decided but food and drink will be provided from 5-8 pm.

The Red Cross has a website set up for donations and the ability to text a donation by texting "REDCROSS" to 90999.

Jefferson City's Capital City Red Cross is collecting buckets for Joplin relief. You can drop off 5 gallon buckets, work and latex gloves to Sam's Tuxexo, 1st United Methodist Church on Monroe, Hyvee, JCMG and Jefferson City New Car Dealers.

KOMU is keeping track of additional relief efforts by following the #JoplinMidMo hashtag on Twitter and keeping up with efforts on Facebook on this discussion page. There is also a spreadsheet with a collection of towns and donation locations. You can add to the document, the Twitter hashtag and Facebook discussion page if you are helping collect items for Joplin.

MSNBC created a really excellent collection of links and phone numbers for Joplin assistance.