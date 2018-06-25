Monday Night High School Basketball Scores
COLUMBIA - Here are the Monday night high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area.
Girls Basketball
- Chamois 48 - Warrenton 23
- Russellville 72 - Stover 27
- Union 38 - Helias 52
- New Haven 39 - St. Clair 47
- Owensville 50 - Montgomery County 27
- Wright City 25 - Hermann 74
- Mexico 34 - Fulton 42
