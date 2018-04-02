Monett teen dies in ATV accident

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

VERONA (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in southwest Missouri.

The Monett Times reports 14-year-old Dalton Heseman of Monett was riding an ATV northbound when the vehicle overturned. The accident occurred Friday in Verona.

Heseman was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a safety device.