Money For Food Stamp Program

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri is getting a nearly four million dollar bonus from the federal government for its handling of the food stamp program. The Social Services Department today says the state's food stamp payments were among the most accurate in the nation in fiscal 2006. That means generally families received the correct amount of money and the state did not overpay people. Missouri and six other states are getting a bonus from the US Department of Agriculture. Nearly 300,000 families received food stamps in Missouri, as of late May. The money can be used as the Department of Social Services sees fit.