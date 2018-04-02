Money Missing From Account of Jasper County Inmate

Officials say 39-year-old Robert Henson of Carthage, was arrested yesterday and is being held at the Jasper County Jail. He was arrested after a month-long investigation into money allegedly missing from the account of an inmate at the jail. Henson worked as a jailer for the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and was assigned to the jail until about two weeks ago. An internal audit discovered about $1,000 missing from the inmate's account near the end of December.