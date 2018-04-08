Money Talks To A Healthier Randolph County

The Missouri Foundation for Health met with social service leaders in Moberly on Monday. They discussed a lack of dental care, mental health professionals and transportation for low-income, minority, and elderly residents in Randolph County and what to do to improve them.

Local organizations believe open forums like this one will help coordinate health services.

Harold Long from Faith Walk Ministries said, "It brings continuity. You learn about the other agencies and what they offer, and once you hear about that you are able to fine tune what they do, with what you do, to be of better service to the client."

Randolph County Health Department's program Project Smoke Busters is seeing success thanks to a grant from MFH. Brooke Gipson said, "We are seeing decreased smoking rates among youth in our county." The program would not be possible without the foundation's funding.

MFH is a non-profit whose goal is to allow all Missourians to get equal access to quality health care. They provide support to 84 Missouri counties and the St. Louis area. MFH currently funds hundreds of health-focused projects by distributing 40 to 50 million dollars a year in grants.