Money Woes Cause Center to Close

Parents expressed their concern at a meeting tonight.

The Caring Communities Board, which funds the Caring for Kids Childcare Center said that with decreasing enrollment and increasing operating costs, it is impossible to stay open.

Parents, however, aren't buying it. They'd like to see the budget.

"Where is the money? Forty-nine kids...$105 to $120 per week. Where is all that money that we can't keep this place open?" questioned Jennifer Carll, parent.

Parents were notified earlier this week that the Caring for Kids Center will be closing at the end of the month due to a lack of funding.

"We've been having some financial problems in the past," said Emily Fulks, Caring for Kids Director. "As I have been told by my supervisor. They have decided it's best to cut their loss before we get any worse. We do owe some debt to several companies and we are trying to prevent incurring anymore debt."

With less than a month remaining, such short notice has left many parents upset.

"It was like thrown on us. It wasn't like...We're having trouble...Or giving us warning of why it was going to, or we're having struggling problems," said parent, Regina Kitchen. "It was just thrown on us that we're going to close."

"I was told that two weeks or a week or less is what most places get, so we should be lucky that we get grateful that we get 30 days to find a place for 49 kids to go in Moberly," said Carll.

After recently taking a pay decrease, teachers at the center are wondering about the financial trouble as well.

"Just to give you an example of how dedicated some of us are, we decided to go to minimum wage to try and keep the center afloat," said Lynna Ames, an employee of the center.

With the closing date quickly approaching, parents aren't giving up.

"We want to work hard to make sure this stays open," said Kitchen. "We don't want the option to be that the only option we have is to close. I think there's more option than to just close."

When the daycare opened, the owners paid $500 a month for rent. By next year, the rent could be $1500 a month. The daycare manager said the doors will be closing on Aug. 31 unless someone buys the place.