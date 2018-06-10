Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrests five in residence search

CALIFORNIA- Deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested five people Tuesday, including one wanted fugitive.

Deputies obtained a consent to search a residence on Versailles Street in California to try and locate wanted fugitive Caleb T. Sewell, 26, of Tipton.

Sewell was wanted on on federal drug charges stemming from a previous case.

Deputies found Sewell hiding in the basement along with several others. Deputies also found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and items used to package and distribute drugs.

Sewell was arrested with federal drug charges and transferred to U.S. Marshals.

Emily J. Wyrick, 22, of Tipton and Alex Z. Gilbert, 21, of Smithson were arrested with possession of a controlled substance.

Adam E. Clancy, 23, of California was arrested with Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Nathan Lubbert of California was arrested with Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.