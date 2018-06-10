Moniteau Creek bridge will close permanently

COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Department of Public Works announced Thursday a bridge over Moniteau Creek will close permanently after a failed safety inspection.

The state assessed the bridge on Moniteau Creek Road over Moniteau Creek earlier this month, and MoDOT officials notified the county that the bridge needed immediate repairs or closure.

Due to high cost and reasonable alternate options for access, the county decided against repairs. The structure will be removed when funding can be budgeted.

Built in 1915, the bridge was part of the MoDOT highway system until 1967 when Highway 179 was constructed. The bridge is located in the northern most part of Cole County, and only 20 cars or fewer use the bridge daily.