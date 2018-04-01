Moniteau Prepares for Flood

Today the focus moved into Moniteau and Boone counties.

In Moniteau County KOMU talked with many people on and around Highway 179 Wednesday--which is actually closed from flooding.

Many people were volunteering to help sand bag, others were out fishing in the rising water, and one father took his sons out to show them how high the water was.

People living on 179 between Marion and Sandy Hook had to use alternate routes when MODOT closed the highway Tuesday night.

It closed the section north of Marion because water was covering parts of the road.

One woman KOMU spoke to is in the middle of remodeling her house.

She began sand-bagging Tuesday with help from local volunteers to try and prevent major damage.

"Well, I hope it doesn't get in, you know," said Moniteau County resident Maggie Farley.

"I hope we can get the sand bags around here so it stays out of the house, cause I'd hate for everything we've done so far, we've spent about $40,000 just remodeling the house so, I'd hate for that $40,000 to be kind of wasted."

At least five people KOMU talked with Wedenesday agreed this flooding is bad, but not nearly as bad as back in 93.

The river will crest probably sometime Sunday.