Monkey Melee Continues

COLUMBIA - You may remember a story about a mystery monkey from back in september. The Boone County Health Department was looking for its owner after the money bit two children. -Now the department has confirmed the identiy of that owner.W -They say she is Libby Brozovich of Springfield, and she could be in the Mount Vernon area. -The Boone County health department tells KOMU News it has contacted health officals in Mount Vernon to help find Brozovich and her monkey