Monkey Missing In Columbia

COLUMBIA (AP) - A pet monkey is being sought after two children were bitten by the animal at a city park in Columbia. A 7-year-old boy was feeding popcorn to the monkey during a dog show at Stephens Lake Park on Saturday when the animal bit the boy's finger. The child's mother told the Columbia Daily Tribune that the bite was hard enough to require a trip to the emergency room. Local health officials said yesterday that the monkey also bit an 11-year-old girl the same day, piercing the child's skin. The monkey is believed to be a rhesus macaque. In rare situations, the species can transmit a virus known as Simian B, which is often fatal to humans and must be treated with an antiviral drug within 24 hours. Health department officials have released a photo of a woman seen with the monkey in hopes of identifying its owner. The photo shows the animal was attached to a leash and wearing a diaper.