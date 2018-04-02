Monsanto Grant

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Monsanto CEO Hugh Grant said future agricultural challenges will spur demand for biotech crops that contain more engineered traits than ever before. Grant made his comments to a group of stock analysts on Wednesday. Grant said future biotech crops will be far different from those on the market today. Instead of being engineered with just one useful trait like pest resistance, the crops will be layered with multiple traits to help them grow in difficult environments. Grant said changes in agriculture will push more farmers to plant seeds that will resist drought and pests while delivering high yields.