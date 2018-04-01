Monsanto Partners with Chromatin

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Monsanto is entering a new research partnership with the biotech company Chromatin. The three year partnership aims to increase the number of modified genes Monsanto can insert into commodity crops like corn and soy beans. As the biggest producer of genetically engineered seed, St. Louis-based Monsanto is increasingly focused on producing so-called "stacked" crops that have multiple patented genes. Chicago-based Chromatin specializes in weaving new traits into a plant's DNA. Monsanto will not have exclusive rights to Chromatin's technology under the new arrangement.