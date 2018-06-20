Monsanto Posts Wider 4Q Loss

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Monsanto is reporting increased losses for its fiscal fourth quarter due to costs of acquiring cotton company Delta and Pine Land Company. Monsanto reported a loss of 210 million dollars, or 39 cents per share, compared with a loss of 144 million, or 27 cents a share, the year before. Quarterly net sales rose nearly 13 percent to almost 1.6 billion dollars. St. Louis-based Monsanto attributes the sales increase to a strong corn seed and traits season in the U.S. as well as higher sales of corn seed in Argentina and Brazil. Monsanto chairman Hugh Grant says the company achieved record sales for the fourth consecutive year. It also made several strategic acquisitions and approved its largest dividend increase ever.