Monsanto Protesters Arrested As Anti-GMO Bid Fails

By: The Associated Press

CREVE COEUR (AP) - A protest at Monsanto's annual shareholders meeting in suburban St. Louis led to the arrest of several activists.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police arrested a handful of protesters blocking traffic at the company's Creve Coeur headquarters and towed several cars parked at the entrance.

The company says a resolution which would have required Monsanto to work with the federal Food and Drug Administration to label genetically engineered foods nationally received only 4 percent support from shareholders.

Another shareholder resolution dealing with the company's potential liability to organic farmers received 6.5 percent support.