Monsanto to Buy Brazilian Seed Company

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Monsanto purchased the Brazilian corn seed company Agroeste Sementes for about $100 million. Full financial terms of the deal announced today were not disclosed. Monsanto says it paid cash for all of Agroeste's businesses, including its corn seed brands. Agroeste focuses on hybrid corn seed production and serves farmers throughout Brazil. Agroeste's corn seed products are now used on around 10 percent of the South American nation's corn acres. Monsanto's corn seed products are used on nearly one-third of corn acres in Brazil. Monsanto says the purchase will enhance its existing corn germplasm portfolio. As a result, it believes it will be able to deliver new higher-yielding seed offerings to Brazilian farmers.