Montee a No-show at Own Party

KANSAS CITY - Democratic incumbent State Auditor Susan Montee did not make an appearance at a Democratic watch party on election night.

Republican state auditor challenger Tom Schweich beat Susan Montee with more than 50-percent of the vote. Montee's campaign told KOMU she was going to appear around 10 p.m. to make a statement, but she never showed up. The chair of the Jackson County Democrats said she was probably watching the numbers closely, as she was falling behind in the polls.