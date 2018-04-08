Montee Will Serve as Interim Auditor

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - Incoming state auditor Susan Montee will fill Claire McCaskill's shoes twice. With McCaskill being sworn in as a U.S. senator this Thursday, Gov. Blunt plans to appoint Montee as interim state auditor until McCaskill's term as auditor runs out next Monday. Montee will serve as interim auditor until then, when she will be sworn in as state auditor. Montee, a Democrat and former Buchanan County auditor, defeated Republican Sandra Thomas from neighboring Platte County on Nov. 7.