Montero Helps Diamondbacks Rout Royals

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Miguel Montero piled up three RBIs, driving in the go-ahead runs with a double in the eighth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Kansas City Royals 6-4 on Friday night.

The Royals had pulled into a tie in the seventh before Kelvin Herrera (0-1) gave up back-to-back singles to Willie Bloomquist and Justin Upton to start the eighth. Montero's second double of the game off reliever Tim Collins gave the Diamondbacks the lead.

Relievers Brad Ziegler (3-1) and Craig Breslow got the game to J.J. Putz, who worked around a two-out walk to Billy Butler in the ninth for his eighth save of the season.