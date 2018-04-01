Montgomery City Police Investigating Missing Person Case

MONTGOMERY CITY - A 15-year-old girl was reported missing on Tuesday in Montgomery City. The Montgomery City Police Department said it is currently investigating the disappearance of Amy Jordan. According to police chief Philip Ahren, the department had no "hot leads" as of Wednesday morning.

Ahren said the department is not considering Jordan a runaway or abducted at this time. He said he also does not know whether or not Jordan is in danger.

He said the department welcomes any information regarding this case and asks you call the Montogmery County Communications Center at 573-564-3378.