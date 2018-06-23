Montgomery City Teacher Sentenced

MONTGOMERY CITY (AP) - A former Montgomery County teacher is sentenced to one year in the county jail for child molestation. 31-year-old Jason Devlin of Montgomery City was sentenced Wednesday. He was found guilty of the misdemeanor charge in May, but was found not guilty of statutory rape and statutory sodomy. Devlin taught social studies and coached cross country at Montgomery County R-II High School in eastern Missouri. Authorities say the victim was 14 when she and Devlin had sex in 2004.