Montgomery County High School Honors Former Football Player

MONTGOMERY COUNTY -- The Montgomery County High School football team is honoring a former player who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 19.

"Feels great honoring my brother every play, every down, every snap," said Nick Martin.

On May 9, Martin's brother David passed away in a roofing accident. "I was in school, and I got a text from my mom saying David was in an accident. I didn't want to believe it at first, because my brother always had my back through anything. He was my best friend," said Martin.

Now the football team is dedicating its season to Martin's brother David. "You play every down like it's your last, and the guys kind of made that their calling card this year, and we're working to honor David with our play on the field."

And every play, every down, every snap, things get a little easier for Martin. "It's a lot easier now, but I know he's with me. He's always with me," said Martin.