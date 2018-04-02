Montgomery County R-2 to Have Four Day Week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Superintendent Thomas Ward said Friday that Montgomery County R-2 schools will have a four-day week starting next fall 2011. The school board approved the plan Thursday night in an open session, by a vote of 6-1.

Ward said the school is making the changes due to transportation cuts. School board officials are estimating the school could save as much as $150,000 by having a four-day school year. They estimate transportation and fuel costs will save about $85,000, and estimate they will save $43,000 on food management costs. Officials estimate they will save about $30,000 on substitute teacher costs.

To compensate, the school day will now be 59 minutes longer. Classes will be 55 minutes long, as opposed to 47 minutes long. The school day will now start at 7:57AM and end at 4:03 PM. Whereas, it used to start at 8:12 AM and end at 3:14.

Monday will be the "off" day, because there are fewer extra curricular activities on that day.

According to the school district's website, with the day being almost an hour longer, school officials estimate there will only be a difference of 101 minutes in the school year.

At least one parent KOMU talked to said he is against the change. Karl Queathem, a father of six, said he sees "no educational" value to the plan. Queathem said he'd rather see the school make smaller cuts in various areas instead of cutting an entire day from the week.

Ward said the board had been discussing the issue since November and sent out 800 surveys to parents. Ward said they got 167 surveys back. 69% were in favor of the four-day school week.