Montgomery Prosecutor Says Resignation is Routine

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Former Montgomery County Prosecutor Lee Elliott told KOMU 8 News Thursday he doesn't feel the need to defend himself over his recent resignation. Elliott said the concerns about a conflict of interest are simply "gossip." Elliott resigned December 14 and an interim prosecutor took his place. Elliott says he will return to the prosecutor's job January 1.

Prosecuting attorneys are not allowed by state law to represent an accused person while holding the county prosecutor position. Elliott said that is why he resigned before the case began, but some say the succession of events is fishy. If any work at all on the case began before resignation, Elliott could serve jail time or lose his office.



Michael Wright, prosecuting attorney for Warren County, has taken over Elliott's position until the beginning of the year.





