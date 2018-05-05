Months after self-defense killing, man arrested on warrant

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A mother is outraged that it took more than eight months for a Kansas City man, whose killing of his ex-girlfriend was ruled self-defense, to be arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The Kansas City Star reports that a warrant was issued in August for 35-year-old David Love for missing a court date while on probation in an unrelated receiving stolen property case. About a week later, he fatally shot 32-year-old Jessika Peppers. Her mother, Carol Peppers, said it was "ridiculous" that Love wasn't arrested until Wednesday. A police spokesman says detectives deal with "an abundance of criminals with felony warrants."

The police report said Jessika Peppers was believed to have gotten into Love's home through a broken window and was found holding a hammer. Love told police he hadn't recognized her.