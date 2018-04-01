Months-long upgrade planned on major St. Louis roadway

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A stretch of busy Forest Park Parkway in central St. Louis will close for up to a year as part of a $10 million project.

The street currently runs beneath Kingshighway near the BJC medical campus, making it difficult for drivers to get to Barnes-Jewish Hospital and other medical buildings. It will be raised to connect with Kingshighway. Project leaders say the goal is to create a traditional intersection.

Construction will be done in the overnight hours. Detours will be necessary for those who use Forest Park Parkway through the area. Kingshighway will be open during the day, but some lane closures are likely overnight.