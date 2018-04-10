Moody gets 23 in Mississippi's 76-73 win over Missouri

COLUMBIA (AP) — Stefan Moody had 23 points and hit two free throws to put Mississippi ahead by a point with 13.4 seconds left in a late-game rally that led to a 76-73 victory over Missouri on Wednesday night.

Moody also matched his career best with eight rebounds and had five assists for the Rebels (14-8, 4-5 SEC), who won for just the second time in seven games. Tomasz Gieldo had 16 points including two 3-pointers in the final 1:33 to help Mississippi rally from a five-point deficit and Rasheed Brooks had 15 points.

Wesley Clark had 20 points including 10 for 10 at the free-throw line for Missouri (8-14, 1-8 SEC), which has lost seven in a row. The Tigers have a pair of three-point losses in the slump and squandered a five-point lead in the final 1:52.