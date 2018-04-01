More alcohol, drug law violations at Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD - A new report shows a spike in alcohol and drug law violations at Missouri State University.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the school released the federally mandated report Tuesday.

Arrests and tickets issued for students with alcohol violations on campus increased 144 percent from 2012, with 22 cases in 2013. The report also showed that arrests and citations for drug violations increased 71 percent, with 48 cases in 2013.

Dean of students Mike Jungers said he wasn't surprised to see the increase in alcohol and drug violations. He said it seemed there was a "culture of alcohol consumption" and added that he didn't think it was unique to the university.

Missouri State's Springfield campus has more than 22,000 students.