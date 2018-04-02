More Black Bears Spotted in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Wildlife experts say more black bears are being seen in Missouri so people need to be careful when they're outdoors in some parts of the state.

Biologist Todd Meese says the Missouri Department of Conservation is tracking the bears, which once lived all over the state. He says the department is trying to get a handle on how many are there now.

KMBC reports wildlife crews have caught, measured and studied more than 50 bears in southern Missouri counties.

Biologists say flooding can push bears into areas where they normally wouldn't be found. Campers and landowners -- especially in southern Missouri -- are urged to keep food and trash bins sealed so bears don't start associating campgrounds with food.