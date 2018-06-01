More Charges Against Suspect in Dumping of Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Springfield man charged with dumping a teenager girl's body in a southwest Missouri lake is facing new charges for other alleged crimes.

Prosecurtors charge that 48-year-old Anthony Balbirnie robbed an apartment and led police on a chase days after the body of 15-year-old Khighla Parks was thrown into Truman Lake last September. He is charged with abandoning a corpse in the Parks case.

Prosecutors filed charges earlier this month alleging Balbirnie and an acquaintance robbed a couple in Springfield. He also is charged with resisting arrest for trying to flee when he was arrested in October.

The charges weren't made public until Wednesday, after they were presented to him in state prison in Bowling Green, where he is serving time for violating parole on past convictions.