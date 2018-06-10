More Charges in Case of Missouri Girl Found in Closet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Prosecutors in Missouri have charged the boyfriend of a woman accused of abuse after police found her 10-year-old daughter locked in a closet.

Marcus R. Benson was charged Wednesday with two counts of child endangerment.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Benson, whose bond was set at $100,000.

A statement filed when the mother was arrested said Benson told police he didn't know the girl had been forced into the closet without regular access to food.

Police found the child June 22 while responding to a hotline call. She weighed 32 pounds, less than half the average weight for her age.

The mother has pleaded innocent to charges of assault, child abuse and child endangerment. The Associated Press is not naming the mother to protect the child's identity.