More Commuters Car Pooling

"I definitely save a lot of money going to Jeff City everyday and also save miles on my car," said Lindsay Tempinson, who has carpooled with RideShare for a year and a half. "I always try to convince people to carpool. It is great. It is better for the environment. You aren't using as much gasoline. With gas prices so high, it is an added incentive."

And, with regular unleaded up to $3 a gallon earlier this week in Columbia, RideShare could save drivers up to $1,000 a year.

"If you drive to work once a week or once a month for a week, that is 25% of fuel you have to buy," said MoDOT's Tim Jackson. "It reduces wear and tear on your vehicle with less mileage."

Added DNR Director Doyle Childers, "We believe that ride sharing make sense economically and the convenience of getting back and forth."

RideShare also has other perks for carpoolers, such as front-row parking at some businesses and organizations.