More Demand for Real People to Book Travel

COLUMBIA - A new study shows there may be an increasing demand for the expertise of a good travel agent when it comes to leisure travel. Forrester Research found the number of people planning a vacation who are interested in personal attention jumped to 28 percent this year. That's a five-point bump from a year ago.



Perhaps more telling is the drop in those who are satisfied with using online booking sites to plan their vacations. The latest numbers indicate that just 46 percent of people enjoyed booking vacations on the internet. That number is down from an industry-high 53 percent in 2007.



At Great Southern Travel in Columbia, 70 percent of business is leisure travel.



"We've seen a lot of clients come to us who regret planning their vacations online," said Lisa Bright, a travel agent. "Business has been very good this year, and we're already helping clients plan for their Spring vacations."

