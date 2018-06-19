More Details Emerge In Weekend Overnight Shooting

COLUMBIA - More details are emerging after gun shots rang out in downtown Columbia over the weekend.

The usual Friday night atmosphere changed when shots rang out on the streets of Columbia at 12:30 a.m.

"I never thought downtown would be that dangerous," said Columbia resident Charlie Palmer. "Like I said, you hear them around downtown, but never exactly downtown."

Officers tell us the victims were all males.

The Columbia Police Department are not releasing the names right now to protect the victims from further danger. One victim is nineteen years old, and the other two are twenty-three. Police said all three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and are out of the hospital.

Police say this wasn't the only incident in the area around midnight.

"There was also a disturbance that happened about forty five minutes earlier on South Ninth Street where a man was assaulted and they are looking to see if there is any link between that and the shooting," said Officer Joe Bernhard with the Columbia Police Department.

Police are asking for any witnesses, including those who have video of the shootings to come forward.

If you can help, call 8-7-5 tips or the Columbia police department. There is not a suspect description available yet, but the investigation continues.