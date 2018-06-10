More Dorms for MU Students

However, these aren't your parents' residence halls: single and double suites with semi-private bathrooms and living rooms.

"Students don't need to carry a key anymore, just their student ID. Wireless is everywhere throughout all the public spaces, and [there is] a greater sense of privacy for our students," said Frankie Minor of MU Residential Life. "Most students have grown up with most of them having single rooms at home, so we're trying to give them a little bit of space for privacy but also a wonderful common space for them to interact and learn from each other."

Added Dan Bargen of Residential Life, "Even though this seems a little farther from campus, it's a much better setup for the students. They have an actual community with their living environment. Compared to the other dorms, it's a great improvement in that area."

The Southwest Campus housing complex at Stadium and Providence cost $38 million and will house 650 students. The College Avenue facility cost $20 million and will house 340 students.

Students who live in the new dorms pay about 15% more than residents in older halls.