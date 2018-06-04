More drownings this year in Missouri than all of last year

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) - Missouri has already recorded more drownings this year than in all of last year.

Officials say flooding and resulting strong currents in waterways are the main causes for the increase.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said as of Thursday, 30 drownings were reported in the state, compared with 29 in 2014.

Patrol spokesman Capt. John Hotz said some of the drownings occurred when people tried to drive through flooded roadways and were trapped or swept away.

The Joplin Globe reported high water and strong currents also cause problems with hidden underwater debris and recirculating currents, and strong undercurrents near low-head dams.

Other dangers include being pinned in an overturned boat or canoe by the strong currents.