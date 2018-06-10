More Freight and Passenger Rail Services Could Come to Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation, MoDOT, got feedback Wednesday from the public concerning a proposed State Rail Plan. This plan will serve as a strategic framework for developing freight and passenger rail service in Missouri for the next 20 years.

The plan aims to enhance the movement of people and goods by increasing rail services. It could expand connections between all types of transportation.

The project would cost nearly $1.4 billion. One of the biggest conerns with the plan is the lack of dedicated state and federal funding.

Missouri ranks 10th nationally in total track miles with 4,822 rail miles owned and/or operated. During the 20 year state rail plan, Missouri's rail system is expected to preserve nearly 1,000 jobs, provide $1.9 billion in economic output and add $643 million in personal income.

(Jonathan Seppo/KOMU)