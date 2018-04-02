More Fun Than Snow Angels

Many spent Friday morning shoveling drive way and digging out cars, but students on a snow day took to the streets to play. Instead of making snowmen or snow angels, one pickup truck pulled people on an inner-tube.

Since the snow plows cleared major roadways first, neighborhoods had to clear their own path. Vanderveen residents say the inner-tube may not have cleared the snow, but it surely made the drive a little smoother.

Others, some without four-wheel drive, drove around for fun, sliding along a mix of snow and ice. A few even ventured out on foot to the nearby grocery stores.