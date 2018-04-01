More Information Wanted for Sex Offender Registry

Right now you can find out who sex offenders are and where they live. But to some that isn't enough.

"I'm constantly being asked this question: Why is it that I can't know more than sexual misconduct for instance? Why can't I know whether there was a weapon or how old the child was?" said Cole County prosecutor Bill Tackett.

Sodomy, sexual abuse and sexual assault are just a few charges that put a sexual offender on the public list. Right now you can log on to the Cole County Sheriffs website. On the website, you can see the offenders name, their address, and the type of crime they committed.

In this case, sexual misconduct. But the type of crime often really doesn't say much about what actually happened. While some of the crimes define pedophilia, like sexual misconduct, does not necessarily involve that.

"Was it soliciting a prostitute versus say being a pedophile? I mean, there is a big difference there," said Tackett.

Tackett says putting offenders names, addresses, and pictures online was only the first step. Now, he thinks it's time to explain what they did.

"Was there a child? Was it an adult? We're they exposing themselves? What is it exactly that occurred? I think it's fair for people that live in a neighborhood who now know who a sex offender is. Who they are. But what they did," said Tackett.

Tackett says he'll bring his plan to state legislators this week.

There are 99 register sex offenders living in Cole County.